Honesty and integrity essential for Africa’s development – Asantehene

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has said for Africa to develop the citizenry must exhibit the values of integrity and honesty.



These values, he said, would help propel development in the continent which will bring much-needed comfort to Africans.



The Asantehene who disclosed this when the 14th Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi called on him in Kumasi added that transformational leadership was also important to the development of Africa.



He commended Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi who was also a former governor for the Central Bank of Nigerian for the role he played in the development process of the continent.



“The way you (Muhammad Sanusi) conducted yourself, your words of development in Nigeria and throughout Africa and your international discourses and everything. Through your international engagements, you give positive assurances that Africa is worth dying for and, therefore, we could build it. The concerns you showed at that time about political leadership and economic development,” he said



He also applauded the Emir for bringing the special end-of-year Quran recitation and prayer session for the country and the sub-region to Ghana.



He added that he hoped that through the prayers the people of Africans will become more truthful.



“Through the prayers, the whole of Nigeria, Ghana and Africa will be blessed, so that development and comfort and the knowledge of being honest and integrity with ourselves will be broadened and widened”, he said.