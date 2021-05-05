Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchway to be honoured at Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours May 15

Press Releases of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Big Events Ghana

Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey was appointed by President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Minister of Foreign Affairs on 10 January 2017 and on 21st January 2021 respectively.



The mother of two who was born in Accra on 8th February 1963 is also the former Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom.



She had her secondary education at St. Mary's Girls' Senior High School at Korle-Gonno. She is a product of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), the Pitman’s Central College, University of London and University of Westminster all in the United Kingdom (UK).



The Hon. Minister holds an Executive MBA, (Project Management option), MA in Public Communication, Bachelor of Laws Degree (LLB), a Diploma in Public Relations and Advertising as well as a certificate in Marketing Management.



Before entering into frontline politics, Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey ran a successful Marketing and Communications Company where she was a consultant for the Ministry of Tourism. She was also the Managing Director of Dynacom Limited.



As a practitioner of public administration, she worked with various organizations such as Worldspace Ghana, the Divestiture Implementation Committee, Glaxo Group Research and Hodge Recruitment.



She served under President John Agyekum Kufuor administration as Deputy Minister for the Foreign Affairs, Information, as well as the Trade and Industry ministries.



She is a fourth term legislator and represented the most populous constituency in the country, Weija, for two terms until it was demarcated.

At the party level, the Hon. Minister served as spokesperson on Foreign Affairs between the year 2009 and 2013.



During the same period, she was Ranking Member for the Parliamentary Select Committee on Foreign Affairs and subsequently, the Appointments, Defence and Interior Committees of Parliament.



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, recognizes her remarkable achievements as former Minister of State.



For her sterling performance in the course of her duties for Mother Ghana is highly appreciated.



About Big Events Ghana



Big Events Ghana, organizers of Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP), Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST) and Africa CEO Honours and Summit.



Their track record and credibility of awarding excellence for the past fifteen years in Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and others.



Over the years, Big Events Ghana’s award brands have gained an overwhelming acceptance by industry players, sponsors and the general public as the biggest, most prestigious and most publicized entertainment awards event in Ghana.



Their schemes have also attracted thousands of people across corporate Ghana and Africa; diplomatic communities, celebrities, media practitioners and the general public.



Big Events, Despite Media Group, GhanaWeb, Angel Broadcasting Network and Africa Centre of Excellence are proud to announce Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours.



GMoS Excellence Honours, is an honorary scheme which recognizes and rewards current and former ministers who have distinguished themselves in the course of their duty.



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours would be held on Saturday 15th May at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra at 4pm prompt.

The Event is strictly by invitation and it is a Black Tie or Traditional wear event.