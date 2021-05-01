Hon. Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufour to be honoured at Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours

Press Releases of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Hon Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor is a Ghanaian politician and physician born on 14 July 1940.



Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor graduated from the University of Cambridge. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Medicine from the university.

He also studied at the Middlesex Medical School Hospital and Jesus College.



Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor became a member of parliament in January 1997 after emerging as a winner in the General Election in December 1996. He was elected once more as the member of parliament for the Manhyia constituency in the fourth parliament of the fourth Republic of Ghana from 2001 to 2007.



He was the Minister for Defence under President John Agyekum Kufuor, his brother. Between June 2008 and 2009, he was the Minister for Interior.



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, recognizes his remarkable achievements as former Minister of State for Defense and Interior.



For his super sterling performance in the course of his duties for Mother Ghana, Hon. Dr. Kwame Addo Kufour is highly appreciated.



About Big Events Ghana



Big Events Ghana, organizers of Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP), Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST) and Africa CEO Honours and Summit.



Their track record and credibility of awarding excellence for the past fifteen years in Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and others.



Over the years, Big Events Ghana’s award brands have gained an overwhelming acceptance by industry players, sponsors and the general public as the biggest, most prestigious and most publicized entertainment awards event in Ghana. Their schemes have also attracted thousands of people across corporate Ghana and Africa; diplomatic communities, celebrities, media practitioners and the general public.



Big Events, Despite Media Group, GhanaWeb, Angel Broadcasting Network and Africa Centre of Excellence are proud to announce Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours.



GMoS Excellence Honours, is an honorary scheme which recognizes and rewards current and former ministers who have distinguished themselves in the course of their duty.



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours would be held on Saturday 15th May at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra at 4pm prompt.

The Event is strictly by invitation and it is a black tie or traditional wear event.