Hon Catherine Abelema Afeku to be honoured at Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours May 15

Source: Big Events Ghana

Hon Catherine Abelema Afeku is a Ghanaian politician and a Business Development Specialist.



She was born on the 27th of June 1967. She hails from Axim in the Western Region.



Mrs. Afeku holds a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the Keller Graduate School of Business in the USA and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Bsc) from the United States International University in Kenya.



Hon Catherine Afeku became a Member of Parliament from 2009 to 2013, in the 5th Parliament. She returned to Parliament again from 2016 to 2020 in the 7th Parliament serving the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency.



She was the first female Spokesperson for Infrastructure in the President Kufour’s Administration from 2006 to 2008.



She was also the Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture from 2017 to 2019 and Minister of State at the Office of the President from 2019 to 2020.

Her energetic, can do spirit, dynamic and innovative performance in the course of her duties is highly appreciated and honored.



Hon. Afeku speaks several languages including Italian French and Swahili.

The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, recognizes her remarkable achievements as former Minister of State.



For her sterling performance in the course of her duties for Mother Ghana is highly appreciated.



About Big Events Ghana



Big Events Ghana, organizers of Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP), Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST) and Africa CEO Honours and Summit.



Their track record and credibility of awarding excellence for the past fifteen years in Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and others.

Over the years, Big Events Ghana’s award brands have gained an overwhelming acceptance by industry players, sponsors and the general public as the biggest, most prestigious and most publicized entertainment awards event in Ghana.



Their schemes have also attracted thousands of people across corporate Ghana and Africa; diplomatic communities, celebrities, media practitioners and the general public.



Big Events, Despite Media Group, GhanaWeb, Angel Broadcasting Network and Africa Centre of Excellence are proud to announce Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours.



GMoS Excellence Honours, is an honorary scheme which recognizes and rewards current and former ministers who have distinguished themselves in the course of their duty.



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours would be held on Saturday 15th May at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra at 4pm prompt.



The event is strictly by invitation and it is a black tie or traditional wear event.