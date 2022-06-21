Homegrown solutions will sustain Ghana’s economy instead of an IMF programme – TUC

Business News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) has reiterated its stance against Ghana returning to the International Monetary Fund for a financial bailout amid the current economic situation in the country.



Secretary-General of the Union, Dr Yaw Baah believes the adoption of more homegrown solutions will help sustain the economy instead of an IMF-sponsored programme.



Delivering remarks at an event to launch the National Employment Insurance Scheme under the Ghana CARES ‘Obaatanpa’ initiative, the TUC boss touted the rationale behind the scheme which he believes will transform many lives.



“I’m glad to see this national programme have all kinds of stakeholder approach. I think this is the best way we can develop this country. Looking at the concept and all the skills training included in the programme, I can see our job market transforming in the next two years and the economy will be transformed. We have a serious problem with the economy and these domestic stakeholder initiatives have the potential to turn things around for the economy,” he explained.



He continued, “We don’t need the IMF to change things because we can do it as a nation; and this is what will bring back the hope’ he charged.



Meanwhile, Government has officially commenced a nationwide programme aimed at preserving and upgrading the human capital and skills of the current cohort of workers who lost their employment or are underemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The project which is under the auspices of the National Unemployment Insurance Scheme (NUIS) will from next month [July] see to it that some workers receive fresh training; and ensure those who received some form of training earlier are properly retrained to remain relevant.