Homegrown policies must not be scrapped under IMF program – Badu Aboagye

Business News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

IMF begins formal engagements with government



Going to IMF is good news, Badu-Aboagye



Manufacturing sector has potential to grow economy, Badu-Aboagye



Chief Executive of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mark Badu-Aboagye, has stated that the government must ensure that homegrown policies are not discontinued.



According to him, programs like the Planting for food and jobs and the One District One Factory will help boost the country’s exports.



“We should not at this time do anything that possibly will affect what we are doing with the One District One Factory (1D1F), that possibly will affect the Planting for food and jobs and other homegrown policies, we should rather strengthen those policies as a complementary policy to that of the IMF,” he said on Joy Fm.



Aboagye calls for attention to be paid to Ghana’s manufacturing sector to ensure value addition and self-reliance.



“In fact, if you look at Ghana’s 7-year plan, from 1957-1964, it clearly stated that for Ghana to be a strong economic force, we should look at our manufacturing sector. Even at that time, we had predicted that there will be an AfCFTA and for us to be part of the AfCFTA is only when we add value to our raw materials. Sixty to seventy years down the line, we are having the same conversation,” he wondered.



He however believes that “Under the circumstances going to IMF is good news.”





SSD/FNOQ