Home-based health care will help Ghana resolve no-bed syndrome - Consultant Daaru

Press Releases of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: Corporate Health Ghana Ltd

Home-based health care is basically providing healthcare at the doorstep, the home environment of patients with most chronic health conditions such as diabetes, stroke, wounds, or those requiring geriatric care and terminally ill who require Palliative care.



Demand for home care is high globally and research shows that many of the drivers of change point to a shift towards clinical care in the community with home care as the central node.



The Ministry of Health, Health Facilities Regulatory Agency, National Health Insurance Authority, and key hospitals must open their doors to Home Care agencies because when well regulated and integrated into the health system, home care will help free hospital beds off the chronic cases by reducing hospital stay and make such beds available for emergencies and acute care. In addition, it provides much more comfort and convenience to these patients.



COVID-19 has caused the biggest global disruption, making access to quality, safest, and professional health care most critical. Now more than ever before, with the rising burden of chronic and communicable diseases, we need new approaches for health care delivery beyond the traditional hospital setting which is largely congested and inadequate.



In the middle of the pandemic, home-based health services for both testing and care self-quarantine, isolation and home care visits as well as virtual care were new approaches that were critical to augmenting the congestion at hospitals.



Home care is not new, before hospitals, home care existed. However, unlike Ghana and other African countries, the system is not well regulated and organized. Countries such as the USA, UK, and Dubai have developed a well-organized home care system, supporting the hospital system and even covered with insurance and medicare.



As the CEO of Corporate Health Ghana Ltd, we are leading in developing this emerging sector. Anchored on technology and innovation, we have been responsive and developed the 120/80 app as Ghana's first home care app connecting clients with health professionals and service providers nearest to them for nursing, medical, physiotherapy, mobile lab and Errands, pharmacy Errands & COVID-19 PCR home testing services.



Our Telemedicine features will allow prompt online consultation with a large network of health professionals and specialists overcoming crucial physical barriers. Our goal thus is to lead in Uberization of Healthcare in Ghana and Africa.