Hollard’s Patience Akyianu is African Female Business Leader of the Year

Business News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Hollard Ghana’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Patience Akyianu has achieved continent-wide recognition as the African Female Business Leader of the Year at the just-ended 6th Invest in Africa Summit 2021 (virtual) organized by the prestigious African Leadership Magazine.



The award ceremony was held as a highlight of the 6th Invest in Africa Summit which was organized under the theme: Africa 4.0: Redefining Growth, Sustainability, and Innovation.



African Business Leadership Awards seeks to acknowledge and commend top-performing individuals for their selfless services to nation-building. This meritorious award recognizes leading lights on the continent, contributing towards changing the African narrative.



The selection process ethics entails three steps, involving nomination, subsequent voting, and final screening by the editorial team of the African Leadership Magazine.



Patience Akyianu emerged winner of the African Female Business Leader of the Year category. Patience was recognized as an exceptional female leader, with fantastic managerial skills who despite stiff competition in a male-dominated world, has shown resilience, courage, and sagacity in building a worthy brand.



Receiving the award, Patience Akyianu in her acceptance speech expressed profound gratitude to God, the advisory council, the editorial team, and Dr Giami of the African Business Leadership Awards.



“I am so delighted to be honoured as the African Female Business Leader of the Year and I give all the glory to God from whom all blessings flow. I am completely stunned by the massive support I have received from across Africa, especially from Ghana during the voting process and I thank everyone for this overwhelming vote of confidence. It is clear to me that, I could not have emerged the winner of this prestigious award without the help and support of my family, friends, my church community, colleagues at Hollard Ghana, and the various networks I’m part of”.



“I, therefore, dedicate this award to my entire network and all the people who have contributed to making me who I am today. I’m very encouraged by this recognition and will continue to contribute my best to the financial services sector and the development of our continent. Together through hard work, we will create and secure a better future for all. Thank you for this international honour,” she added.



According to Dr Giami, the Publisher of the African Leaders Magazine, the 2021 Africa Business Leadership Award (ABLA) celebrates grit, purpose, and impact in Africa’s business environment, especially in what continues to be a difficult period for most people due to the impact of coronavirus. He further added that the leaders who have emerged winners in the various categories have exhibited these celebrated attributes in admirable capacities and are deserving of great accolades.