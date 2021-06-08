Hollard and Jumia partner to make insurance accessible online

Press Releases of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: Hollard Ghana

Two business giants, Ghana’s favourite insurance group, Hollard Ghana and Africa’s leading e-Commerce platform, Jumia, have partnered to make insurance policies easily accessible online.



Jumia will leverage its technology and network to provide an efficient platform for Ghanaians to purchase Hollard’s general and life insurance products.



This new feature will be available on the JumiaPay platform and comes at a time when the pandemic has affected most people reiterating the need for various types of insurance policies.



“We are dedicated to improving the everyday lives of Ghanaians through technology and innovation. As seen over the past few years, we have provided Ghanaians with an efficient platform to buy essential products, pay for their goods and services, purchase food from their favourite restaurants and have all their items delivered in a safe, convenient manner. We believe now is the time to join hands with a leader in the insurance sector to drive digital growth by enabling consumers to purchase their desired insurance products on Jumia. “ said Tolulope George-Yanwah, CEO of Jumia Ghana.



Hollard Ghana is known for its innovation and commitment to making insurance more accessible. Group CEO, Patience Akyianu said “This partnership speaks to our drive towards a better future for all.



It is embedded in our business purpose to seek partnerships and alternative distribution methods that help us achieve our purpose to enable more people to create and secure a better future.



In the last year COVID has driven a spike in digital usage as Ghanaians have become accustomed to digital services to the point of expecting companies to provide accessible and on-demand products.



Working with Jumia will enable us to do just that; provide valuable general and life insurance cover at the simple click of a button. We are on a charge to use Jumia’s e-Commerce solution with its secure platform, real-time visibility and technology integration, to increase penetration and make insurance a lifestyle.”







Hollard’s life and general insurance policies available on Jumia include motor, home, travel, life, funeral, personal accident, and investment.



The two companies have also prepared to handle all consumer enquiries in a seamless manner through chatbots, emails and the dedicated customer service teams of both companies.



Consumers who purchase insurance policies on JumiaPay can pay via mobile money and get their insurance covers issued fast at their convenience.