Hollard Insurance MD Daniel Boi Addo hosts webinar on Insuretech

Press Releases of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: Hollard Ghana

Hollard Ghana with subsidiaries, Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance has announced that June's edition of H.Insured: All About Insurance Webinar Series dubbed, “Is Insuretech the future of insurance,” will be moderated by Managing Director of Hollard Insurance, Daniel Boi Addo. The webinar is slated for Thursday, June 24 at 4 pm via Zoom.



On the panel speaking to the MD about how insuretech is disrupting the industry, are Alfred Kisseadu, Chief Strategist, RedPear Communications, developers of AI solutions; Fred Frimpong, Head of Financial Services, at e-commerce giant, Jumia Ghana, and Sheila Wristberg, Managing Director, of top insurance brokers, iRisk Management Limited.



Speaking on June’s theme, the Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Hollard Ghana, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, said the topic comes at the right time.



“This month’s discussion is relevant to the times. The consumption of technology coupled with on-demand consumer trends is changing the practice of insurance. It’s about time industry players sat back to look at things from a wider perspective, ultimately proposing a way forward for a typically conservative industry. With Hollard Insurance MD, Daniel Boi Addo moderating, we’ve brought together experts working in technology, e-commerce, and insurance.



Attendees are guaranteed an insightful discussion.”



“Our goal as an insurance group is to help Ghanaians secure their future by making sound financial decisions. This aligns with our purpose to enable more people to create and secure a better future through financial literacy programs like our H.Insured webinar series. We welcome all to join in the session on Thursday.”, she added.



Interested participants should visit Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and Hollard Ghana on LinkedIn for information on how to register or join directly via Zoom Webinar ID 95097238012.