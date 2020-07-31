Press Releases of Friday, 31 July 2020

Hollard Ghana hosts senior corporates on 'H.Insured' webinar

Following the success of previous editions, insurance group, Hollard Ghana has announced the August edition of its “H.Insured: All About Insurance” webinar series to be held on Friday, August 7, at 4 pm.



The virtual event meant to demystify all things related to insurance, is under the theme “A better future through wealth creation and protection in uncertain times.”



The highly anticipated conversation features senior corporates, Patience Akyianu, Group Chief Executive Officer of Hollard Ghana; Maidie Arkutu, Senior Vice President, New Business Development, Nutrifoods Ghana; and Kojo Addae-Mensah, Group Chief Executive Officer, Databank Group.



On the essence of the webinar, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Hollard Ghana, said:



“Most people work hard to create sustainable wealth but as we’ve seen this year, unforeseen circumstances could joepardise those efforts. H.Insured this August will explore how the unpredictable should factor into wealth creation and protection. We have an impressive panel made up of senior corporate stalwarts appearing together for a down-to-earth, jargon-free conversation sure to intrigue anyone interested in wealth and how insurance makes a difference. We welcome everyone to join!”



Interested participants should visit Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Hollard Ghana on LinkedIn for information on how to register.



About Hollard Ghana



The country’s favourite insurance group Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance, combines its deep local knowledge of the market with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand.



With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but Headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customized to the unique risks Ghanaians face.



Hollard was previously Metropolitan Insurance which operated in Ghana for over 25 years.

