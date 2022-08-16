Hold on with marine insurance policy, we will not allow it – GUTA to NIC

Business News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

The Ghana Union of Traders Association has called on the National Insurance Commission to halt its implementation of the marine insurance policy.



This comes after the insurance regulator recently announced the policy will take effect from September 1, 2022.



This means that once goods are not insured locally, they will not be granted access for clearance at the ports hence, importers must take note and comply accordingly.



The NIC emphasised that the Insurance Act 2021 (Act 1016) section 222 makes this clear, but enforcement has not been ensured till now.



Reacting to the development, GUTA President, speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb Business said there are teething issues with the marine insurance policy and therefore urged for more stakeholder engagements and public education.



“The National Insurance Commission must hold on with the implementation of the marine insurance policy else we [GUTA] will not allow it. This is because many of our members are still yet to be given enough education on the policy,” Dr Obeng told GhanaWeb.



“It is therefore imperative that the Commission intensifies stakeholder engagements before this policy is made to take effect. They [NIC] need to hold on with this for now and first sort out these engagements,” the GUTA president stressed.



Meanwhile, under the National Insurance Act (Act 1061), it mandates importers to purchase Marine Insurance locally for imported cargoes.



The insurance regulator on its part said the policy has become necessary as only about six percent of importers have signed unto the local Marine Insurance policy for their imported cargoes into the country.



The NIC explains that the majority of importers did not purchase insurance locally for their imported cargoes, which was against the Insurance Act.



