Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hisense supports Airforce Base

Brand ambassador for Hisense, Nana Ama-McBrown did the donation on behalf of the company

Renowned Electronic appliances company, Hisense has yet again extended support to Ghana society.

The multiple award-winning company donated ten pieces of brand new Hisense air- Conditioners to the Airforce Base Accra Training School at Burma Camp.



Brand ambassador for Hisense, Nana Ama-McBrown yesterday at the Airforce Base said the gesture was part of the company's quest to support institutions and individuals in the country and beyond.



She said "This forms part of Hisense's Corporate Social Responsibility programs. We believe our high profile air-conditioners will go a long way in supporting the officers at the training school.



"This is the beginning of a long term relationship we intend building with your outfit."

She promised to provide the Airforce Base training school with Hisense SmartBoard for their programs at Training School.



Air Crd. Joshua Mensah-Lakai, Base Commander, Airforce Base Accra expressed profuse thanks to officials of Hisense for the kind gesture.



He said "Already, the installation of Hisense products in some of our offices goes to show that we have absolute trust in your products. We look forward to a healthier union. We are indeed grateful for the gesture."