High unemployment rate cannot be attributed to Russia-Ukraine crisis, coronavirus – TUC

Business News of Friday, 22 April 2022

We have a good reason to strike,TUC



Low levels of salaries translate into low pensions, TUC



Employers should index our pay to the inflation rate, TUC





Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah, has cautioned that government should not justify Ghana’s unemployment rate by blaming COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukraine crisis.



According to him, this has been Ghana’s issue before these crises occurred.



Speaking to journalists at a forum in Accra on Thursday, April 21 he noted that, “the theme for the celebration is Jobs and Income and you know the job crisis did not start with Ukraine. The job crisis predates Ukraine and COVID so we think that it is not right, to blame Ukraine and COVID for every job crisis we have in this country, that is not right.”



He further stated that government must move to increase the salaries of workers considering the harsh economic times the country is in currently, noting that salaries must be indexed to the current inflation rate.



Dr.Yaw Baah hinted that if their concerns are not addressed as soon as possible, the Union will be forced to embark on industrial action.



“Strikes are not easy, it’s like war and before you stage war you have to have a good reason, and this time, we have a good reason to do it. We caution that our employers must listen to us and they should not just listen they should also hear us because the workers of this country are suffering too much and we should not allow it to continue. Those who are in charge of this country must know that without workers this country will not progress and this is the time they should know that whatever they can do to support us they should do it.”