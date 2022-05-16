High inflation rate should not be treated in isolation – Seth Terkper

Business News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Inflation hits 23.6%



It is time for us to take a comprehensive look at the economy



Food, transport drives inflation high



Former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper has stated that the current increases in inflation should not be treated in isolation as it affects all sectors of the economy.



According to him, a comprehensive look has to be taken at the various drivers of inflation even as various worker unions have been agitating over salary increments.



The former minister in a Citi Business News interview stated that if government does not address these challenges it may lead to further hikes in the coming days.



“I hope we all don’t see this inflation issue as an isolated event. It is time for us to take a comprehensive look at the economy. We also know that we could be facing serious cost-push inflation when the government eventually resolves the wage issues”.



Mr. Terkper further noted that government must also focus on solving challenges in the agric sector.



“Similar to the utility sector where subsidies are not forthcoming, we have a situation in agriculture. So unless we can create the fiscal space and I don’t see where it will come from immediately, the agriculture situation could worsen, which will negatively impact national inflation.”



Latest data from the Ghana Statistical Service revealed that inflation for the month of April was 23.6%.



This was largely influenced by food and transportation.



However, inflation for imported goods was 24.7% in April (17.3% in March) while the inflation for locally produced items was 23.0% in April (20.0% in March).



