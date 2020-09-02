Press Releases of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

High court dismisses MTN’s case contesting the NCA decision to declare them a Significant Market Power (SMP) in Ghana

The Commercial High Court in Accra has dismissed the case brought before it by mobile network operator, MTN Ghana, challenging the decision by the National Communications Authority (NCA) to declare MTN as a Significant Market Power (SMP) in Ghana.



The Applicant had argued that the declaration of MTN as SMP was done in breach of their right to be heard and a violation of procedural fairness.



The Respondent NCA on the other hand provided documentary evidence of consultations since 2015 which culminated in a research conducted by Analysys Mason in 2016. The report in 2016 declared MTN as an SMP with about 46% market share. NCA further argued that MTN had since 2016 increased its market share and as of the first quarter of 2020, held approximately 58% of the voice market and 68% of the data market.



In dismissing the suit, the Court held that there is sufficient evidence of consultation for the NCA to act as it did, and that NCA did not act contrary to law. The Court said that the opportunity offered to MTN to make inputs by way of data fulfils the requirement of due process and procedural fairness.



The Court, however, added that MTN is still permitted by law to engage NCA on the implementation.

