High T-Bill investment increases unemployment rate - Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa, has said the unemployment rate in the country will keep increasing if the Bank of Ghana (BoG) does not put in policies to entreat both local and foreign investors to invest in their businesses instead of buying treasury bills.



According to him, investors pay a lot of taxes while operating businesses in the country and to cut down cost, these businessmen have channelled their resources into the buying of treasury bills to accrue some interests.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Adam Bonaa said, businesses are folding up because of the high lending rates of banks.



"If you look at our monetary policies in this country, the Bank of Ghana on its own Treasury Bill rate, interest rate and all those things, you have more people investing in the treasuries of treasury bill than they would have invested in a business that will keep people in employment. You get interest at the end of the year or at the end of the quarter depending on whichever module you pick and therefore, we are likely to have more people becoming unemployed. More people will become employed because the Bank of Ghana and their own monetary policies have not yielded any value for businesses of this country…," he said.



"Businesses are folding up because the banks are lending to them at about 30, 31%. So if they gave you 100,000 today, you’ll end up paying 31,000 or 30,000 minimum by the end of the year so why wouldn’t businesses go and buy treasury bills instead of going to borrow to invest in their businesses," Adam Bonaa stated.



The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana on Monday, July 25, 2022, maintained the policy rate at 19 percent after 107th meeting.



Governor of the central bank, Dr. Ernest Addison, explained that the decision is due to the current inflationary trends which are expected to decline in the coming months.



He added that the central bank will however continue to monitor macroeconomic developments and will act decisively.



