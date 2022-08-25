Here's what accounts for thievery at workplaces - Kwaku Aninkorah states

Business News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Employees try their best at the workplace to meet the targets set by both the company and themselves.



As the take-home is sometimes meagre for some, others, do receive an appreciable amount of money at the end of the month.



According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Mckeown Group of Companies, Kwaku Adu Aninkorah, businesses are unable to pay their workers well due to a disorganized system at the workplace.



He noted that the meagre amounts received as salaries give room for employees to become corrupt.



Speaking on Luv FM, he emphasized that employees who take below GH¢500 stand a high risk of finding dubious ways to generate extra cash from the company amidst the high price of goods and services on the market and the increase in transport fares.



He said, “Businesses are unable to pay workers well because the system is not well-structured. As a private person who checks me, to make sure I record every sale that I make? The internal revenue officials come with a mindset to get something from me. Whether everything is recorded or not, at the end, I am ready to do business with the one who checks my books.”



“Look at the rate at which the prices of goods and services are going up. If the person is taking 200 or 300 cedis, what do you expect? The person will want to find a way of filling the gap. This is because transport fares and the cost of food have gone up," the businessman stated.



Mr Aninkorah stated that the negative attitude of workers due to lack of motivation leads to both thievery and the collapse of businesses.



He however noted that the lack of proper structures at the workplace, including record keeping and tax payment, makes it difficult to report theft to the police, myjoyonline reported.



