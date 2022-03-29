Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at March 29

Business News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1126



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.3133



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.8167



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you. Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 29, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1090 and a selling price of 7.1162.



As compared to Monday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1085 and a selling price of 7.1157. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.75 and sold at a rate of 8.20.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.3079 and a selling price of 9.3186 as compared to Monday's trading of a buying price of 9.3776 and a selling price of 9.3877.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.90 and sold at a rate of 10.60.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.8125 and a selling price of 7.8209 as compared to Monday's trading of a buying price of 7.8095 and a selling price of 7.8172. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.25 and sold at a rate of 8.75.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4838 and a selling price of 0.4842 as compared to Monday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4874 and a selling price of 0.4877.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.55.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.4019 and a selling price of 58.4595 as compared to Monday’s trading of a buying price of 58.4019 and a selling price of 58.4595.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.



