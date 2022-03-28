Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at March 28

Business News of Monday, 28 March 2022

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1122



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.3827



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.8134



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 28, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1085 and a selling price of 7.1157.



As compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1088 and a selling price of 7.1161. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.95 and sold at a rate of 8.25.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.3776 and a selling price of 9.3877 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 9.3831 and a selling price of 9.3932.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 10.10 and sold at a rate of 10.60.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.8095 and a selling price of 7.8172 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 7.8513 and a selling price of 7.8591. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.20 and sold at a rate of 8.40.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4874 and a selling price of 0.4877 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4779 and a selling price of 0.4781.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.33 and sold at a rate of 0.55.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.4019 and a selling price of 58.4595 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 58.4070 and a selling price of 58.4703.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



