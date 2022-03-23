Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at March 23

Business News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1124



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.4144



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.8423



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 23, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1088 and a selling price of 7.1160.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1089 and a selling price of 7.1161. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 8.23 and sold at a rate of 8.50.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.4093 and a selling price of 9.4194 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.3831 and a selling price of 9.3932.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 10.00 and sold at a rate of 11.50.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.8384 and a selling price of 7.8462 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.8513 and a selling price of 7.8591. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.60 and sold at a rate of 9.20.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4788 and a selling price of 0.4793 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4779 and a selling price of 0.4781.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.33 and sold at a rate of 0.60.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.4557 and a selling price of 58.6370 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 58.4070 and a selling price of 58.4703.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.50 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



