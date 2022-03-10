You are here: HomeBusiness2022 03 10Article 1487234

Business News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

www.ghanaweb.com

Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at March 10

File photo of Ghana cedis notes File photo of Ghana cedis notes

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.0101

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.2278

The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.7590

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 10, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.0066 and a selling price of 7.0136.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9974 and a selling price of 7.0044. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.53 and sold at a rate of 7.74.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.2228 and a selling price of 9.2327 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.3169 and a selling price of 9.3269.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.70 and sold at a rate of 9.97.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.7554 and a selling price of 7.7625 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.7411 and a selling price of 7.7482. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.08 and sold at a rate of 8.30.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4668 and a selling price of 0.4673 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4330 and a selling price of 0.4334.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.33 and sold at a rate of 0.56.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 59.9421 and a selling price of 59.9792 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 63.0416 and a selling price of 63.0613.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.00 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of around 1 cedi to 40 Naira.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.