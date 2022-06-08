Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at June 8

Business News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1471



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.9879



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.6496



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, June 8, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1435 and a selling price of 7.1507.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1425 and a selling price of 7.1497. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.93 and sold at a rate of 8.12.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.9830 and a selling price of 8.9927 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.9639 and a selling price of 8.9736.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.80 and sold at a rate of 10.10.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.6457 and a selling price of 7.6534 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.6523 and a selling price of 7.6599. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.35 and sold at a rate of 8.67.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4648 and a selling price of 0.4652 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4642 and a selling price of 0.4647.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.72.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.1061 and a selling price of 58.3160 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 58.3381 and a selling price of 58.6390.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 87.7335 and a selling price of 87.8286 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 87.4644 and a selling price of 87.5438. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 11.70 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 13.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







