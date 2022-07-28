Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at July 28

Business News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.5300



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.0725



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.6320



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, July 28, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.5262 and a selling price of 7.5338.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.4963 and a selling price of 7.5038. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 8.58 and sold at a rate of 8.75.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.0676 and a selling price of 9.0774 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.0172 and a selling price of 9.0278.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 10.05 and sold at a rate of 10.31.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.6282 and a selling price of 7.6358 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.5858 and a selling price of 7.5940. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.53 and sold at a rate of 8.76.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4479 and a selling price of 0.4482 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4422 and a selling price of 0.4424.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.38 and sold at a rate of 0.72.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 56.4648 and a selling price of 56.5179 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 56.5827 and a selling price of 56.6040.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.70 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



