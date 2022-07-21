Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at July 21

Business News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.4345



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.9069



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.5839



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, July 21, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.4308 and a selling price of 7.4382.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.4008 and a selling price of 7.4082. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 8.29 and sold at a rate of 8.47.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.9021 and a selling price of 8.9117 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.8972 and a selling price of 8.9069.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.85 and sold at a rate of 10.05.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.5801 and a selling price of 7.5877 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.5747 and a selling price of 7.5823. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.35 and sold at a rate of 8.60.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4337 and a selling price of 0.4341 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4340 and a selling price of 0.4344.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.38 and sold at a rate of 0.72.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 56.8978 and a selling price of 57.1679 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 56.8978 and a selling price of 57.1679.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.70 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



