Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at February 8

Business News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 6.1598



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.3321



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.0488



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, February 8 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 6.1567 and a selling price of 6.1629.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.0034 and a selling price of 6.0094. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 6.66 and sold at a rate of 6.80.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.3276 and a selling price of 8.3365 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.1412 and a selling price of 8.1506.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 8.95 and sold at a rate of 9.12.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.0453 and a selling price of 7.0523 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.7871 and a selling price of 6.8955. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.45 and sold at a rate of 7.65.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3969 and a selling price of 0.3973 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3905 and a selling price of 0.3909. At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.46.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 67.5996 and a selling price of 67.6223 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 69.1562 and a selling price of 69.2977. At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 10.50 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of around 1 cedi to 30 Naira.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.