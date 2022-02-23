Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at February 23

Business News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 6.4225



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.7067



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.2856



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, February 23, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 6.4193 and a selling price of 6.4257.



As compared to Monday’s trading of a buying price of 6.4195 and a selling price of 6.4259. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 6.95 and sold at a rate of 7.15.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.7020 and a selling price of 8.7113 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.7363 and a selling price of 8.7457.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.30 and sold at a rate of 9.52.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.2820 and a selling price of 7.2892 as compared to Monday's trading of a buying price of 7.2772 and a selling price of 7.2844. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.75 and sold at a rate of 7.90.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4258 and a selling price of 0.4262 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4250 and a selling price of 0.4255. At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.46.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 64.8906 and a selling price of 64.9062 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 64.7843 and a selling price of 64.8528. At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 10.50 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of around 1 cedi to 30 Naira.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to Monday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.