Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at August 8

Business News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 8.0001



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.6341



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 8.1243



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, August 8, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.9961 and a selling price of 8.0041.



As compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 7.6402 and a selling price of 7.6478. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 8.85 and sold at a rate of 9.10.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.6289 and a selling price of 9.6393 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 9.3287 and a selling price of 9.3395.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 10.60 and sold at a rate of 11.09.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.1202 and a selling price of 8.1283 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 7.7901 and a selling price of 7.7992.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.85 and sold at a rate of 9.10.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4764 and a selling price of 0.4765 compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4595 and a selling price of 0.4599.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.38 and sold at a rate of 0.72.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 52.9581 and a selling price of 53.0418 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 55.7522 and a selling price of 55.8503.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.00.



