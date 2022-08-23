Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at August 23

Business News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, August 23, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.1900 and a selling price of 8.1982.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1450 and a selling price of 8.1532. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 9.97 and sold at a rate of 10.19.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.6273 and a selling price of 9.6386 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.6201 and a selling price of 9.6305.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.53 and sold at a rate of 11.83.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.1381 and a selling price of 8.1476 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.1790 and a selling price of 8.1871.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.73 and sold at a rate of 10.06.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4804 and a selling price of 0.4810 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4788 and a selling price of 0.4792.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 52.0191 and a selling price of 52.0362 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 52.3297 and a selling price of 52.4205.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 13.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 16.00.



