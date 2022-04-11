Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at April 11

Business News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1120



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.2663



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.7338



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you. Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, April 11, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1084 and a selling price of 7.1156.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1084 and a selling price of 7.1156. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.55 and sold at a rate of 7.88.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.2609 and a selling price of 9.2716 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.2829 and a selling price of 9.2929.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.70 and sold at a rate of 10.20.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.7296 and a selling price of 7.7379 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.7467 and a selling price of 7.7544. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.08 and sold at a rate of 8.55.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4853 and a selling price of 0.4858 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4802 and a selling price of 0.4807.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.55.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.4168 and a selling price of 58.5911 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 58.3732 and a selling price of 58.5785.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 84.5916 and a selling price of 84.6757. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 11.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 13.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below;



