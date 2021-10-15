Here’s how mobile data subscriptions fared in Ghana end-of-August 2021

Business News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Communications Authority has revealed the country recorded about 23 million mobile data subscriptions at the end of August 2021.



The figure represents a penetration rate of 74.59 percent and can be attributed to the use of multiple SIM cards for the period under review.



The NCA said the telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana ended the month of August 2021 with over 15.7 million mobile data subscriptions. It added that MTN Ghana’s market share for the month under review was 67.71 percent.



For Vodafone Ghana, the Authority said mobile data recorded in August 2021 was over 3.3 million, reflecting their market share of 14.47 percent.



Meanwhile, AirtelTigo’s mobile data subscription for the period was over 3.7 million, while Glo Ghana recorded data subscriber figures of 391,885 at the end of the same period.