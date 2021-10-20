Here’s how banks, financial institutions fared with domestic debt figures ending June 2021

Business News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Banks’ holding in domestic debt decreased marginally to GH¢52.61 billion



• Rural banks, firms and institutions recorded GH¢51.19 billion



• The central bank held the third-largest share of domestic debt



The Bank of Ghana has revealed that commercial banks operating in the country held the largest share of the country's total domestic debt by the end of June 2021.



This is according to the central bank’s latest data on domestic debt for banks and other financial institutions.



The report said bank holdings of domestic debt amounted to GH¢52.61 billion, which in percentage terms is about 30.3 percent for the aforementioned period.



“Other holders’ made up of Rural Banks, Firms and Institutions and Individuals followed holding GH¢51.19 billion of the country’s total domestic debt. This represented 29.5 percent of the share of the total domestic debt.”



“The Bank of Ghana held the third-largest share of the domestic debt of about GH¢34.6 billion, representing 20 percent of the share of the total domestic debt,” the report said.



Meanwhile, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust’s share of the domestic debt was valued at GH¢574.1 million representing 0.3 percent while that of the Insurance companies operating in the country was GH¢949.1 million representing 0.5 percent.



Touching on Non-Resident investors, the central bank report said it held GH¢33.8 billion of the total domestic debt, representing 19.5 percent of the total share while foreign holdings for domestic debt was estimated at about 20.3 percent.