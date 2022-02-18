Here’s all you need to know about E-passport in Ghana

Business News of Friday, 18 February 2022

The International Civil Aviation Authority announced that the Ghana card can now be used as e-passport in 44,000 airports across the world.



An e-passport also known as a biometric passport or digital passport is a traditional passport with an embedded electronic microprocessor chip that contains biometric information that can be used to validate the identity of the passport holder.





The passport uses a contactless smart card technology, including a microprocessor chip (computer chip) and antenna (for both power to the chip and communication) embedded in the front or back cover, or centre page, of the passport.



Critical information about the passport’s user is printed on the data page of the passport, repeated on the machine-readable lines and stored in the chip.



Public key infrastructure (PKI) is used to authenticate the data stored electronically in the passport chip, making it expensive and difficult to forge when all security mechanisms are fully and correctly implemented.



Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is at the forefront of Ghana’s digitization agenda in a recent feature in the February issue of PAV Magazine, said “We have made great strides with the rollout of our Ghana Card. To date, over 85% of the adult population is registered to receive their own card, and we are working hard to continue this rollout to all eligible citizens, including our nation’s youngsters and those who live abroad.



He says the plans are far advanced to make the Ghana card an e-passport.



“In order to ensure international recognition of the Card’s e-passport feature, we have joined the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the aviation industry’s overseeing body and an institution operating under the auspices of the UN.



In November last year, I announced that the Ghana Card’s e-passport feature would be globally recognised by over 195 countries by the end of the first quarter, pending discussions with the ICAO. I am happy to note that we are on course to meet this deadline. The e-passport feature will enable more seamless travel with neighbouring countries and of course throughout the world”.



According to the Vice President, as a result, Ghana will be one of only a handful of countries where a national identification card also constitutes an e-passport, an illustration of the opportunities of digitisation.



“I will of course update citizens on developments concerning the activation of the e-passport feature, but discussions are positive. For the time being, I urge travellers to, as always, bring their passport and other forms of required documentation with them. Additionally, citizens should continue to apply for their own Ghana Card so that they can be part of this digital revolution,” he urged.