Here’s a breakdown of allowances, benefits for top management of SOEs in Ghana

Business News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the wake of agitations by several worker unions on the increase of salaries due to the current economic hardships the country faces, concerns have been raised over the seemingly fat salaries and allowances of top management of some state-owned enterprises in Ghana.



Organised labour and the Trades Union Congress have in the past week hinted at embarking on industrial actions if the government does not increase their salaries by up to 20% or index it against the current inflation rate.



The Finance Ministry disclosed that State-Owned Enterprises (SOES) were causing huge financial losses to the country to the tune of about GH¢6 billion.



However, top management of State-Owned Enterprises do not only take fat salaries but also enjoy a wide range of allowances.



Legal practitioner, Samson Anyenini gives the breakdown of the allowances for 2022 on Newsfile as follows:



1. Holiday facilities, both internal and external holidays, for not more than six persons, not more than three rooms, and for not more than 5nights per year in Ghana or elsewhere, exclusive of annual.



2. Retirement package is calculated at 12% of the gross salary which is to be set aside by the employer.



3. Parting gift includes one top-of-the-range multimedia laptop of your choice with accessories.



4. If you have been at post for more than two years, you get an additional gift valued at 50% of one month’s gross salary.



5. If you have been at post for two to four years you get an additional gift valued at one month’s gross salary.



6. If you have been at post for over 4years you get an additional gift valued at 2 month’s gross salary, the official saloon vehicle that you may have been using will remain yours or you can procure it at a discount of 50%.



There are also end of service benefits for these state-owned enterprise managers:



1. 4months gross salary at the point of disengagement for every calendar year.



2. Benefit of a housing loan of about GH¢6,000.



3. Home enhancement loan of about GH¢2,000.



4. Travel per diem of US$1,500 dollars.



5. Salary increases to be at 20%.



6. Medical care for spouse and children up to 21 years onwards.



7. Mandatory full medical examination yearly abroad.



8. Free medical care after retirement for spouse and children up to 21 years.



9. Allowance for replacement for eye lenses GH¢1,000 yearly.



There is also an out of station allowance where accommodation and meals will be provided, an inconvenience allowance of GH¢500 per day.



Others are funeral grants and donations.



Other benefits



Special allowance including, household allowance, Utility subsidy, Responsibility allowance- GH¢1,500 cedis a month.



Entertainment allowance- GH¢1,500 a month.



Satellite TV connection on DStv GH¢500 cedis a month.



Security guards 2personnel at night 1during the day.



An official vehicle.



Vehicle loan.



Executive saloon car.



Driver.



Vehicle Maintenance Allowance GH¢1000 per month.



Clothing allowance of GH¢10,000 etc.



Inconvenience Allowance GH¢500 per day.



Meanwhile, many have argued that if the salaries and allowances of these managers are reduced, more unemployed people can also be employed.