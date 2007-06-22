Widow appeals for early trial of suspected murderer

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 22 June 2007

Source: GNA

Akyem Oda (E/R), June 22, GNA- Miss Beatrice Obeng, a 35-year-old widow on Friday appealed to the Nkawkaw police to speed up trial in a case in which a young man was suspected to have given a concoction to her pregnant daughter, which resulted in her death. Kwadwo Acheampong, a 28-year-old diamond winner was alleged to have administered a drug on his girl friend, Sarah Yaa Safoa, a 15- year-old JSS girl at Akoasi in the Birim North District that led to her



death. Miss Obeng, in tears told the GNA at Akyem Oda that in April last year; Safoa who was her only child went missing for almost a week. She said on April 20 following a tip-off, her daughter was found in a state of comma lying in Acheampong's room at Akoasi and was rushed to the Nkawkaw Holy Family hospital. According to her, one Dr K.K. Koranteng who attended to the girl at the hospital discovered that she was two months pregnant and a criminal termination of the pregnancy had been attempted. "The medical doctor did all he could to save my daughter's life but she died on April 27", she said.



Miss Obeng said after autopsy, the report on her read "patient was pregnant and criminal termination of pregnancy had been attempted. Subsequent clinical assessment and laboratory investigations revealed she was approximately two months pregnant and aborted the eight to 10 weeks old foetus" She said the police later arrested Acheampong and was later released. According to her anytime she went to the police to enquire about the case no explanation was given her and "Acheampong is left free going about his business while I grief".



Officials of the Domestic Violence Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Nkawkaw Divisional Police Division however told the GNA that docket on the case was sent last year to the Attorney General's Department in Koforidua. According to them until the arrival of the docket there was nothing the police could do.