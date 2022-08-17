Here is the worth of goods Ghana imported from the US in 2021

Business News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Imports of goods from the United States of America in 2021 amounted to $983million in 2021 the US Department of Commerce has said.



The figure represented a significant rebound from the $828million recorded in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.



The West African country’s export mainly cocoa, gold, and oil outstripped its imports from the European country by $ 24 million to reach $1.7billion in 2021.



Meanwhile, China topped Ghana’s imports by consisting of 23% followed by the US which constituted 9%.



The rest are India (7%) Belgium (5%); United Arab Emirates (4%); Canada (3%); and the United Kingdom (3%).



Ghana’s top export markets include China, Switzerland, India, South Africa, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates.



In the US International Trade Administration’s Country Commercial Guide for Ghana, it noted that “Ghana imported $12 billion in all types of services from the world in 2020 and exported approximately $9 billion in the same year.”



According to them, the country’s services imports and exports have grown exponentially in recent years arguably one of the fastest in Sub-Saharan Africa.



The growth is led by imports of business services, a category that includes computer and related services, as well as architectural/engineering, legal, accountancy, and advertising services.



They also classified inward travel/tourism, as well as freight services, as other growth areas for Ghana.



