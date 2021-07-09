Here is the six-engine strategic cargo aircraft that landed in Ghana

Business News of Friday, 9 July 2021

• One of the largest aricrafts in the world touched down in Ghana on July 7, 2021



•The Antonov An-225 Mriya is a Strategic Airlift Cargo Aircraft



•The six-engine plane is one of only two built iin the world



One of the world’s largest aircrafts has touched down in Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport.



According to details via AviationGhana.com, the aircraft known as the “Antonov An-225 Mriya” landed successfully in Ghana on July 7, 2021 at around 4:00pm from Leipzig in Germany.



Ghana is one of the few countries where the aircraft successfully transported strategic cargo which requires at least six crew made up of a pilot, co-pilot, two flight engineers, a navigator and a radio operator.



The six-engine plane which is estimated to cost between US$200 million and US$250 million is one of only two built in the world and undertakes strategic heavy lifting of cargo transport to specific destinations in the world.



It was first designed during the 1980s in the Soviet Union and manufactured by the Antonov Design Bureau (ADB) of Ukraine. It has the heaviest fixed-wing for a plane with a maximum take-off weight of 640 tonnes worth of cargo.



While the Airbus A380 Airliner, the An-124 and the Boeing 747 Freighter are relatively huge, the “Antonov An-225 Mriya” is said to be the largest aircraft to ever be built for the aviation industry.



The Antonov An-225 Mriya which carries a NATO code name 'Cossack' is currently the only fleet in operation.



