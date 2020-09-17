Here is the list of insurance/reinsurance companies in good standing

Business News of Thursday, 17 September 2020
The Ghanaian public have been advised by the National Insurance Commission to verify and authenticate the status of any insurance entity they intend to conduct business with.
The warning comes after the commission together with the Ghana Police Service effected the arrest of two officials of an unlicensed insurance brokerage firm working under the name Family Fountain Insurance Brokers.
In a statement, the NIC said that the company was operating as an intermediary with the collaboration of an underwriting company.
The two officials according to the NIC’s statement, were working on the premises of the Ayalolo Transport Terminal in Accra Central by serving as intermediary between the unsuspecting insuring public and a known licensed underwriting insurance company.
The Deputy Commissioner of Insurance at the National Insurance Commission, Michael Kofi Andoh, has thus entreated the public to regularly visit the official website of the NIC to verify the status of insurance entities they intend working with.
Find below the list of certified insurance and reinsurance companies as published on the NIC website:
Life Companies
Allianz Life Insurance Ghana Limited
Beige Assure Company
Donewell Life Company
Enterprise Life Assurance Company
Esich Life Assurance Company Ltd.
Exceed Life Assurance Company Limited
First Insurance Company Limited
Ghana Life Insurance Company
Ghana Union Assurance Life Company
Glico Life Insurance Company
GN Life Assurance Limited
Hollard Life Assurance Company Limited
Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana Limited
MiLife Company Company Limited
Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Ghana
Phoenix Life Assurance Company
Prudential Life Insurance Ghana
Quality Life Assurance Company
Saham Life Insurance Ghana Limited
SIC Life Company Limited
Starlife Assurance Company Limited
Vanguard Life Assurance Company Limited
Non-Life Companies
Activa International Insurance Company-Ghana Limited
Allianz Insurance Company Gh. Ltd
Bedrock Insurance Company Limited
Best Assurance Company Limited
Donewell Insurance Company Limited
Enterprise Insurance Company Limited
Ghana Union Assurance Limited
Glico General Insurance Company Limited
Heritage Energy Insurance Company Limited
Hollard Insurance Ghana Limited
Imperial General Assurance Company Ltd.
Loyalty Insurance Company Limited
Millennium Insurance Company Limited
Multi Insurance Company Ltd.
NSIA Insurance Company Limited
Phoenix Insurance Company Limited
Prime Insurance Company Limited
Priority Insurance Company Limited
Provident Insurance Company Limited
Quality Insurance Company Limited
Regency Nem Insurance Ghana Limited
Saham Insurance Ghana Limited
Serene Insurance Company
SIC Insurance Company Limited
Star Assurance Company Limited
Sunu Assurances Ghana Limited
Unique Insurance Company Limited
Vanguard Assurance Company Limited
Wapic Insurance (Ghana) Limited
Reinsurers
Ghana Reinsurance Company
GN Reinsurance Company Limited
Mainstream Reinsurance
Reinsurance Contact Offices
WAICA Re Corporation Plc
