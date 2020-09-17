Business News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Here is the list of insurance/reinsurance companies in good standing

The NIC is entreating the public to visit it's website to verify the status of insurance entities

The Ghanaian public have been advised by the National Insurance Commission to verify and authenticate the status of any insurance entity they intend to conduct business with.



The warning comes after the commission together with the Ghana Police Service effected the arrest of two officials of an unlicensed insurance brokerage firm working under the name Family Fountain Insurance Brokers.



In a statement, the NIC said that the company was operating as an intermediary with the collaboration of an underwriting company.



The two officials according to the NIC’s statement, were working on the premises of the Ayalolo Transport Terminal in Accra Central by serving as intermediary between the unsuspecting insuring public and a known licensed underwriting insurance company.



The Deputy Commissioner of Insurance at the National Insurance Commission, Michael Kofi Andoh, has thus entreated the public to regularly visit the official website of the NIC to verify the status of insurance entities they intend working with.



Find below the list of certified insurance and reinsurance companies as published on the NIC website:





Life Companies



Allianz Life Insurance Ghana Limited

Beige Assure Company

Donewell Life Company

Enterprise Life Assurance Company

Esich Life Assurance Company Ltd.

Exceed Life Assurance Company Limited

First Insurance Company Limited

Ghana Life Insurance Company

Ghana Union Assurance Life Company

Glico Life Insurance Company

GN Life Assurance Limited

Hollard Life Assurance Company Limited

Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana Limited

MiLife Company Company Limited

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Ghana

Phoenix Life Assurance Company

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana

Quality Life Assurance Company

Saham Life Insurance Ghana Limited

SIC Life Company Limited

Starlife Assurance Company Limited

Vanguard Life Assurance Company Limited



Non-Life Companies



Activa International Insurance Company-Ghana Limited

Allianz Insurance Company Gh. Ltd

Bedrock Insurance Company Limited

Best Assurance Company Limited

Donewell Insurance Company Limited

Enterprise Insurance Company Limited

Ghana Union Assurance Limited

Glico General Insurance Company Limited

Heritage Energy Insurance Company Limited

Hollard Insurance Ghana Limited

Imperial General Assurance Company Ltd.

Loyalty Insurance Company Limited

Millennium Insurance Company Limited

Multi Insurance Company Ltd.

NSIA Insurance Company Limited

Phoenix Insurance Company Limited

Prime Insurance Company Limited

Priority Insurance Company Limited

Provident Insurance Company Limited

Quality Insurance Company Limited

Regency Nem Insurance Ghana Limited

Saham Insurance Ghana Limited

Serene Insurance Company

SIC Insurance Company Limited

Star Assurance Company Limited

Sunu Assurances Ghana Limited

Unique Insurance Company Limited

Vanguard Assurance Company Limited

Wapic Insurance (Ghana) Limited



Reinsurers



Ghana Reinsurance Company

GN Reinsurance Company Limited

Mainstream Reinsurance



Reinsurance Contact Offices



WAICA Re Corporation Plc

