Here is the full administrative guidelines for the implementation of E-Levy

Business News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy to be implemented on May 1



GRA announces phased implementation of E-Levy



MOMO operators to meet Akufo Addo in May



The Ghana Revenue Authority announced the full guidelines for the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy on May 1.



These guidelines include details on persons and entities mandated to charge the levy, the transfers covered, the value for determining the levy chargeable, and situations that warrant a reversal or refund of the levy.



According to the Authority, the levy will be rolled out on a phased basis.



The GRA said, "Following the Ghana Revenue Authority's assessment of the general readiness of some Charging entities to integrate with the E-Levy Management System, the Commissioner-General has decided on a modified phased approach for the implementation of the levy from 1st of May 2022."



Meanwhile, MOMO operators are set to meet the President in May.



However, the Deputy Finance minister had stated that government is ready to fully roll out the levy.



Read the full guidelines here:



