Here is the closing performance of the cedi against major foreign currencies

Business News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Cedi traded against the dollar is at a mid-rate of 5.8623



• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling went up at a mid-rate of 8.0569



• The Euro, however, is closing at a mid-rate of 6.8824



On the interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, September 24, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8594 and a selling price of 5.8652 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8599 and a selling price of 5.8657



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.0525 and a selling price of 8.0612 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9964 and a selling price of 8.0050.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8790 and a selling price of 6.8858 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8768 and a selling price of 6.8830.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3986 and a selling price of 0.3989 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3979 and a selling price of 0.3983.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.2114 and a selling price of 70.4945 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.1525 and a selling price of 70.3725.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.2623 and a selling price of 95.3564 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 95.3010 and a selling price of 95.3870.