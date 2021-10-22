Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at October 22

Business News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.8847



• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling went up at a mid-rate of 8.1259



• The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.8501



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, October 22, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8818 and a selling price of 5.8876 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8808 and a selling price of 5.8866.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.1215 and a selling price of 8.1302 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1237 and a selling price of 8.1324.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8467 and a selling price of 6.8534 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8491 and a selling price of 6.8558.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4036 and a selling price of 0.4039 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4073 and a selling price of 0.4076.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.2636 and a selling price of 70.2653 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.2007 and a selling price of 70.2177.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.7126 and a selling price of 95.8063 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 95.6791 and a selling price of 95.7727.



