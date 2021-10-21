Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at October 21

Business News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.8837



• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling went up at a mid-rate of 8.1281



• The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.8525



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, October 21, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8808 and a selling price of 5.8866 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8798 and a selling price of 5.8856.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.1237 and a selling price of 8.1324 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1105 and a selling price of 8.1192.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8491 and a selling price of 6.8558 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8403 and a selling price of 6.8471.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4073 and a selling price of 0.4076 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4035 and a selling price of 0.4039.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.2007 and a selling price of 70.2177 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.2059 and a selling price of 70.3334.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.6791 and a selling price of 95.7727 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 95.8007 and a selling price of 95.8959.



