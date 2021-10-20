Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at October 20

Business News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, October 20, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8798 and a selling price of 5.8856 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8793 and a selling price of 5.8851.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.1105 and a selling price of 8.1192 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0658 and a selling price of 8.0744.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8403 and a selling price of 6.8471 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8198 and a selling price of 6.8271.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4035 and a selling price of 0.4039 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4003 and a selling price of 0.4007.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.2059 and a selling price of 70.3334 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.3393 and a selling price of 70.4804.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.8007 and a selling price of 95.8959 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.0814 and a selling price of 96.1842.



