Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at October 14

Business News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, October 14, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8773 and a selling price of 5.8831. As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8669 and a selling price of 5.8727.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.0131 and a selling price of 8.0217 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9742 and a selling price of 7.9828.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8028 and a selling price of 6.8090 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.7722 and a selling price of 6.7789.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3966 and a selling price of 0.3968 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3922 and a selling price of 0.3924.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.0010 and a selling price of 70.2765 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.4658 and a selling price of 70.4658.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.5381 and a selling price of 96.3368 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.7645 and a selling price of 96.4246.