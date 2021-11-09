Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at November 9

Business News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9023



• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 7.9988



• The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.8387



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 9, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8993 and a selling price of 5.9053 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8985 and a selling price of 5.9045.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9942 and a selling price of 8.0034 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9507 and a selling price of 7.9592.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8350 and a selling price of 6.8423 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8077 and a selling price of 6.8144.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3949 and a selling price of 0.3953 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3877 and a selling price of 0.3881.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.1811 and a selling price of 70.2150 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.2364 and a selling price of 70.2720.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.8679 and a selling price of 95.9703 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.2604 and a selling price of 96.3552.



