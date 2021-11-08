Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at November 8

Business News of Monday, 8 November 2021

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 8, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8985 and a selling price of 5.9045 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8987 and a selling price of 5.9047.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9507 and a selling price of 7.9592 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9639 and a selling price of 7.9725.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8077 and a selling price of 6.8144 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8126 and a selling price of 6.8193.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3901 and a selling price of 0.3905 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3877 and a selling price of 0.3881.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.2364 and a selling price of 70.2720 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.0476 and a selling price of 70.0764.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2604 and a selling price of 96.3552 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.1913 and a selling price of 96.2859.



