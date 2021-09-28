Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies

Business News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, September 28, 2021, the Ghana cedi has been slightly stable with the dollar rate remaining the same as the previous day.



The Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8614 and a selling price of 5.8672 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8614 and a selling price of 5.8672



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.0365 and a selling price of 8.0451 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0113 and a selling price of 8.0205.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8583 and a selling price of 6.8650 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8643 and a selling price of 6.8716.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3922 and a selling price of 0.3925 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3909 and a selling price of 0.3913.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.2386 and a selling price of 70.4227 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.3886 and a selling price of 70.4074.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.5509 and a selling price of 95.6443 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 95.4591 and a selling price of 95.5607.