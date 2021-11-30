Here is the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at November 30

Business News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 30, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.9122 and a selling price of 5.9182. As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.9112 and a selling price of 5.9172. At a forex bureau in Accra, dollar is being bought at a rate of 6.35 and sold at a rate of 6.48.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.8662 and a selling price of 7.8747 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.8761 and a selling price of 7.8846. At a forex bureau in Accra, pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 8.40 and sold at a rate of 8.65.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.6657 and a selling price of 6.6723 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.6821 and a selling price of 6.6887. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.10 and sold at a rate of 7.30.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3651 and a selling price of 0.3654 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3653 and a selling price of 0.3655. At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.36 and sold at a rate of 0.45.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.0365 and a selling price of 70.0551 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 69.9232 and a selling price of 70.0619. At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 10.50 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of around 1 cedi to 13.00 Naira.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 98.3105 and a selling price of 98.4078 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 98.0694 and a selling price of 98.1663. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.40 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 11.10 CFA for every 1 cedi.







