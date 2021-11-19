Here is the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at November 19

Business News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9113



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 7.9617



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.7026



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 19, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.9083 and a selling price of 5.9143. The figures were the same as yesterday’s trading.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9574 and a selling price of 7.9659 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9538 and a selling price of 7.9624.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.6992 and a selling price of 6.7059 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.6839 and a selling price of 6.6905.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3766 and a selling price of 0.3769 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3817 and a selling price of 0.3821.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.0015 and a selling price of 70.0201 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 69.9626 and a selling price of 70.0015.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 97.8179 and a selling price of 97.9157 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 98.0430 and a selling price of 98.1399.



