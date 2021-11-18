Here is the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at November 18

Business News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9113



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 7.9581



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.6872



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 17, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.9083 and a selling price of 5.9143 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.9012 and a selling price of 5.9072.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9538 and a selling price of 7.9624 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9207 and a selling price of 7.9292.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.6839 and a selling price of 6.6905 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.6909 and a selling price of 6.6975.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3817 and a selling price of 0.3821 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3799 and a selling price of 0.3803.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 69.9626 and a selling price of 70.0015 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.0688 and a selling price of 70.0857.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 98.0430 and a selling price of 98.1399 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 97.9406 and a selling price of 98.0372.



